Bloomsburg, Pa. — Opening night for the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway begins this week, with a kick-off from a former NASCAR star who will serve as the event's Grand Marshal.

Racing on the 3/8-mile dirt track starts Thursday evening at 7 p.m. and will continue through until the final race in September. This week's event will feature All-Pro SpeedSTRs, 602 Crate Modifieds, FWD 4-Cylinders, and Slingshots on the track. Former NASCAR driver and Berwick native, Jimmy Spencer, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the event, according to Speedway Digest.

Track officials held a Test and Tune night on Thursday for the newly-revamped clay surface, with racer Doug Snyder of Ability Motorsports breaking the track's all-time SpeedSTR time. Snyder's lap time of 17.728 seconds broke the previous record, held by Billy Pauch Jr., of 17.923.

"Heading up the line-up will be the USAC All-Pro SpeedSTRs which bring an exciting brand of open-cockpit racing no matter where they compete at," according to a Raceway release. "Last season the SpeedSTRs participated for the first time at Bloomsburg – racing twice — and each feature turned out to be very thrilling and won by pair of standout drivers with Timmy Buckwalter and Pauch, taking respective victories over star-studded fields."

The SpeedSTRs will be joined by the 602 Crate Modifieds, which have been growing in popularity, officials noted. The Modifieds will have a special night on July 13 with a $1500-to-win Short Track Super Series North Region feature.

"Another division that will see its share of activity is the 4-Cylinder Stocks that will be run under the SCDRA rules," officials continued. "This class is made up of 4-cylinder front wheel drive cars, all of which made their way to the track after at one time being a daily drivers on the open road."

The final racers will be the Slingshots by Tobias.

"The Slingshot mimics a scaled down dirt Modified and is powered by a Briggs & Stratton engine," according to the release. "Slingshots give drivers the opportunity to race without the large investment of motorsports and these purpose built race cars are designed for 1/8- to 1/3-mile dirt and pavement speedways. In the case of Bloomsburg, a specially designed track will be in place for them."

The second race of the Bloomsburg season will take place on Thursday, April 27 with All-Pro SpeedSTRs, 602 Crate Modifieds, FWD 4-Cylinders, and Slingshots taking to the track. A dozen race dates are slated that will all be held on Thursday evenings throughout the season through Sept. 28. All races start at 7 p.m.

For a full race schedule, visit the Bloomsburg Fair racing website here.

