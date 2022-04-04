Williamsport, Pa — In recognition of National Quilting Day, celebrated on March 19, the Clinton Piecemaker’s Quilt Guild donated a baby quilt to the first newborn of the holiday at UPMC Magee-Womens Birthplace in Williamsport.

National Quilting Day is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of March and is celebrated as a day highlighting the artistic tradition that’s been around for centuries.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Guild was unable to donate quilts in 2020 and 2021. Birthplace staff and Guild members welcomed back this tradition this year through the donation of multiple quilts for newborns.