Lewisburg, Pa. — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome the Taylor Fleming Quartet to the Weis Center Atrium for a free performance this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

With their roots and education in jazz, this quartet is led by someone who grew up listening to AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. Taylor Fleming Quartet’s love for the traditional and the contemporary fuels creative arrangements of familiar tunes from Miles Davis to Pink Floyd. The quartet’s compositions are comprised of yin and yang verve, cinematic, rocking and swinging.

Taylor Fleming is a pianist from Lewisburg, who studied piano performance and contemporary writing and production at Berklee College of Music, Boston, with the likes of Joanne Brackeen, Pat Bianchi, Alain Mallet, Lee Abe and Dave Santoro.

During his time at Berklee, Fleming studied composition and arranging and aims to fuse his love of traditional music with a contemporary flavor. Primarily a jazz pianist, his musical curiosity led him to study and enjoy many types of music from jazz/rock/pop to Spanish flamenco to Brazilian styles such as baião, samba and bossa nova. Fleming plays and teaches in Central Pennsylvania with the intent of starting a master’s degree in ethnomusicology within the next few years.

The quartet features Fleming on piano, Ryan Flannery on guitar, Kevin Barber on bass and Cristián Tamblay on drums.

The performance is sponsored, in part, by David and Clayton Lightman and family.

