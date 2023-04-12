An upcoming photo contest will give photographers a chance to capture the best shot of the Covered Bridge at Logan Mills.

The winning design will become this year's puzzle in the Clinton County Visitors Bureau puzzle series. The annual "Clinton County Landmarks" puzzle series saw much success last year with a feature of Hyner View, a picturesque vista in Hyner View State Park.

“We kicked off the puzzle series last year and the response was tremendous, with more than a thousand of the Hyner View puzzles sold,” says Julie Brennan, Tourism Director. “We’re excited to get the 2023 puzzle process underway and based on feedback from those who enjoyed the first puzzle, hope the second puzzle will be just as successful.”

The covered bridge, a truss bridge which spans Fishing Creek just outside of Loganton, was originally built in 1874 and most recently restored in the early 2000s. Owned by PennDOT, it is Clinton County’s last remaining covered bridge.

People are invited to submit high-quality, high-resolution photographs of the Covered Bridge to the Visitors Bureau for consideration. The deadline to submit photos is midnight on May 15, 2023.

Brennan says many people have snapped photographs of the bridge in all seasons.

“It’s a beautiful setting pretty much any time of the year. We encourage people to send us their photos – we’re hoping to have many entries from which to choose.”

A panel of judges will review the photos and select the one that will appear on the puzzle. Photo submissions will add to the Visitors Bureau’s collection of photos. All submissions will be highlighted on the Visitors Bureau’s Explore Clinton County, PA Facebook page and could potentially appear in other advertising and printed material.

Here's how to submit photos to the contest:

Email photos of the Covered Bridge at Logan Mills to tourismdirector@clintoncountyinfo.com by midnight, Monday, May 15, 2023. Entries must include the photographer’s name, address, telephone number and email address.

Photos must be high-resolution (300dpi is recommended for best image on the puzzle). People may submit up to four photographs (photos from any season are encouraged), and entries are welcome from everyone, including amateur and professional photographers of all ages. There is no cost to submit photos.

All photographs must be owned by the person submitting them. By submitting, people are giving the Clinton County Visitors Bureau permission to use their photo as the 2023 puzzle and in future marketing efforts.

The winning photographer will have their name and a short biography published on the puzzle box, and will also receive a complimentary puzzle.

Full photo contest rules and guidelines are available on the Visitors Bureau website by visiting www.ClintonCountyInfo.Com and clicking on the Visitors Bureau tab. Photo contest information also appears on the Visitor Bureau’s Explore Clinton County, PA Facebook page. Questions about the photo contest can also be directed to Brennan at 570-748-5782 or tourismdirector@clintoncountyinfo.com.

Here's how to order a puzzle:

The Visitors Bureau is taking pre-orders now through May 31, 2023 for the puzzle featuring the Covered Bridge. The limited edition, 550-piece, 18-inch by 24-inch puzzle will come in a box. This year’s cost remains the same as last year, $18, with tax included.

People interested in pre-ordering a puzzle can contact the Visitors Bureau at 570-748-5782 or email tourism@clintoncountyinfo.com. An order form is also available on the Visitors Bureau website, www.ClintonCountyInfo.com under the Visitors Bureau tab, and on the Explore Clinton County, PA Facebook page. Information needed includes your name, contact information, and the number of puzzles requested.

No payment will be taken at the time of pre-order. When the finished puzzles arrive (anticipated by early September), those on the pre-order list will be contacted directly to arrange pick-up or shipping plans.

“We encourage people to place their puzzle order between now and the end of May,” said Brennan. “There will only be one printing of the puzzle, and only a very limited number of extra puzzles will be ordered. Think about Christmas gifts, a keepsake, a puzzle for at camp – there are so many possibilities, so place an order now so you don’t miss out on the second puzzle in this exciting series!”

Brennan says any remaining puzzles not reserved for pre-orders will be made available to the general public to purchase on a first-come, first-served basis at the Clinton County Economic Partnership, 212 North Jay Street, Lock Haven.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.