The Annual Meeting of the Lycoming County United Way will be held via Zoom on Tuesday evening, May 5 at 6 p.m. for the purpose of electing directors to the board and transitioning leadership of the board.

Donors of record are eligible to vote and have been sent instructions to join the call and cast a ballot. Those in the public wishing to participate should send an email to unitedway@lcuw.org and you will be sent instructions.

Recognition of volunteers and presentation of awards, including the Douglas C. Dickey Memorial Award to Dr. William Martin, will be done at a date later this year yet to be determined.