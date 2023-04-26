Wellsboro, Pa. — Volunteers are need to help plant hundreds of trees on state game lands this Saturday in Wellsboro.

Jim Weaver, 2023 tree planting coordinator for the Pine Creek Watershed Council Headwater Hemlock Project, invites anyone interested to participate.

“We are partnering with the Pennsylvania State Game Commission to plant on State Game Lands 208 and 64 and on private lands in the Pine Creek Watershed,” Weaver said. “We will be planting mixed species of conifers, Norway Spruce, Red Spruce, Black Spruce and Balsam Fir.”

Those who want to help with Saturday's planting should be at the muster point, Sugar House at 428 Copp Hollow Road, Wellsboro by 9 a.m. The group will then carpool to the Patterson Lumber Company on the West Branch of Pine Creek to plant 500 stems by noon.

“This is a great project for kids and they can get community service hours for their efforts,” said Weaver.

Other plantings of 500 tree stems from 9 a.m. to noon will be on Sat., May 6 at Patterson Lumber Company at Long and Blue Runs; Wed., May 10 at SGL 208 Long Run; Sat., May 13 at SGL 64 Phoenix Run and Sat., May 20 at Sassaman Long Run.

“In addition, we may plant during the week if folks are interested and we can work out timing and availability,” Weaver said. “Carpooling is encouraged.”

Provided will be training and assistance, tree stems to plant, planting bars, buckets and planting bags, gloves, and drinking water.

Those participating are asked to provide proper footwear and clothing for themselves as the plantings will be done along streams and wetlands, snacks and food, and a good attitude and willingness to work.

"This’ll be fun," said Weaver.

Anyone who needs assistance with directions on how to get to the muster point at Copp Hollow Road, would like more information about the tree planting project or has other questions is encouraged to call Weaver at 570-439-7729.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.