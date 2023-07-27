Area SPCA locations are lowering dog adoption fees after receiving an influx of over 200 animals in July.

SPCA locations rescued over 200 animals—170 of which were dogs—from a single home last week. The vast majority of the dogs are small, friendly dogs, according to the SPCA.

Starting Friday, PSPCA Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster and Main Line Animal Rescue locations will host $10 adoption fees on all dogs over a year old. The discounted price will apply from Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30.

On this fee-reduced adoption day, all normal adoption processes and policies will be followed. Find more information on those policies and procedures here.

PSPCA Danville Center is located at 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821. The location is open from 12-6 p.m.

