Hughesville, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police has introduced Sunny Day Camp as a Camp Cadet alternative offering opportunities for people with diverse abilities.

The Pennsylvania State Police host the six-day Camp Cadet each year, but between accessibility concerns, limited space, age group restrictions, and the intimidating police academy format, it's not suitable for everyone.

As a friendlier and more accessible companion to Camp Cadet, Sunny Day Camp will provide a more relaxed experience for special needs individuals and those with disabilities, regardless of age.

The concept of Sunny Day Camp has existed since 2016, but this year represents Troop F's first foray into the program. The original Sunny Day Camp was inspired, in part, by a child named Gabriel from Chester County, the little brother of a PSP Trooper. Gabriel's big sister is his hero. He wanted more than anything to join Camp Cadet and spend a week being like his big sis, but was unable to participate due to aging out of the camp's admissions and having special needs.

Because of Gabriel's influence on the creation of Sunny Day Camp, his initials, GM, are included in the camp logo.

To reach kids and adults in situations like Gabriel's, Sunny Day Camp is a one-day event that uses some traits of Camp Cadet. Each camper will receive a t-shirt, swag items, and a free lunch. Throughout the day, there will be various PSP and other law enforcement assets and demonstrations available for campers to check out, like helicopters, mounted units, and SWAT vehicles.

Traditionally, Sunny Day Camps have included activities and demonstrations such as bomb squad demos, K9 officer meet-and-greets, soccer games with Troopers, tug-of-war, learning how to handcuff a perpetrator, trying on police and fire gear, and much more.

The event is free to attend and will be held at the Lycoming County Fair Grounds in Hughesville on Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information or to request an application, please contact Trooper Andrea 'Andie' Jacobs by email at andrjacobs@pa.gov or by calling (717) 461-5051.

