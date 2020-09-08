Williamsport/Harrisburg, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union (PSECU) has decided to honor Hunger Action Month by matching gifts to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank's Virtual Food Drive up to $10,000.

This year's Hunger Action Month is particularly important because of the economic impact of COVID-19, which has increased the need for food bank services significantly. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is currently serving about 200,000 individuals per month - a massive surge in demand compared to other years.

For each $10 donation, the doubled donation will help provide 120 meals for families across Central Pennsylvania.

To donate, please click here.