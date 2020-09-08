PSECU hunger action month banner.jpg

Williamsport/Harrisburg, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union (PSECU) has decided to honor Hunger Action Month by matching gifts to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank's Virtual Food Drive up to $10,000.

This year's Hunger Action Month is particularly important because of the economic impact of COVID-19, which has increased the need for food bank services significantly. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is currently serving about 200,000 individuals per month - a massive surge in demand compared to other years.

For each $10 donation, the doubled donation will help provide 120 meals for families across Central Pennsylvania.

To donate, please click here.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.