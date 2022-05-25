Bloomsburg, Pa. — A group of protesters held a demonstration Sunday, May 22 in front of Bloomsburg City Hall to call attention to a plan to remove geese that live in the town park.

Bloomsburg Town Council has said they plan to remove 40 Canada geese and goslings that live there because of overcrowding and the mess they make.

"The significant amounts of excrement are a public safety issue," Bloomsburg Mayor Justin Hummel told NorthcentralPa.com in April.

Related reading:

On Sunday, fifteen protesters held signs and chanted, “Save the geese! Let them live in peace!”

"Geese are trapped when they're caring for their babies and molting so they cannot fly away," said Fleur Dawes, communications director for In Defense of Animals, who joined Save the Geese Bloomsburg members and other community members at the protest.

"Gassing them is very violent and painful, and sends a terrible message to children who love interacting with the geese," continued Dawes. "Residents enjoy mental health benefits from being around these birds and many are strongly opposed to any goose killing. Killing geese isn't a solution, it's a money pit that must be filled each year. It's time for Bloomsburg to reverse this massive waste of taxpayer dollars and commit to peaceful coexistence with our animal members of our community."

The Bloomsburg Town Council has discussed contracting with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services to remove 40 geese due to complaints of goose poop.

According to the USDA there are an estimated 3.6 million resident Canada geese in North America. "Canada geese can damage property, impact agriculture, pose disease threats, and present public safety problems," according to a Wildlife Services report.

"An integrated damage management program which includes a variety of safe, practical, and effective techniques usually provides the best relief from Canada goose damage," the report said.

Management could include banning the feeding of waterfowl, habitat modification, harassment, control of nesting, and in some cases, legal sport harvest (goose hunting), and humanely implemented removal of geese.

In Defense of Animals, an international animal protection organization based in Marin County, California, claims that killing geese and their goslings involves animal cruelty.

Non-lethal strategies such as landscape modifications and changes in human behavior provide a permanent, effective, long-term solution that doesn’t involve animal cruelty, the organization said.

The Town Council has said they are waiting on the recommendations of the USDA for how to best deal with the geese. Euthanizing them is one option, but there are other nonlethal options being discussed.

Hummel voiced frustration over the continuing issue. He said the Save the Bloomsburg Geese group will work with council only if they are promised their solution is the one acted upon. But there is a lot to consider with the issue. "I'm willing to work with people who want to help," he said.

“We are asking Mayor Hummel and the Bloomsburg Town Council to remove the killing of geese as an option and only practice nonlethal management strategies. Bloomsburg is our home and theirs too.” Lynn Schaeffer of Save the Bloomsburg Geese.

“The Bloomsburg Town Council should favor coexistence and compassion over heartless killing. The town can easily purchase a tow and collect machine to consistently clean up goose droppings, which can be processed, packaged, and sold as fertilizer to help fund nonlethal alternatives to killing goose families,” Lisa Levinson, campaigns director at In Defense of Animals said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Letter to the Editor: To save wildlife, we need less hunting, not more