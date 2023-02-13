Harrisburg, Pa. — Potter County residents who qualify for property tax or rent rebates can get detailed information and help applying next week.

The first in a series of clinics to help with filing for the 2022 Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program will be held next Wednesday and Thursday, said State Rep. Martin Causer. There is no cost for assistance, and no appointments are needed, but the necessary documentation is necessary.

Next week’s schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Ulysses Senior Center, 522 Main St., Ulysses: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Galeton Senior Center, 111 Germania St., Galeton: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Click here to view the full schedule. If unable to attend any of the clinics, assistance is also available at Causer's offices in Bradford, Coudersport and Kane.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Revenue Department automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

The deadline to apply for a rebate is June 30. Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law. Additional information, as well as claim forms and a link to apply online, are available at www.revenue.pa.gov.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +2 23-year-old Evan Painton announces campaign for Lycoming County Commissioner