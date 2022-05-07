Chester, Pa. — Two years ago, a handful of inmates from the State Correctional Institute in Chester moved into a renovated cell block called "Little Scandinavia."

Outfitted with a kitchen, cushioned furniture, a fish tank, and air hockey tables, the block had been transformed to more closely resemble life outside the prison gates. Inmates can buy fresh food from a commissary-like grocery store, prepare it on the stove or in the oven with real utensils, and sit down for meal alongside the guards.

It's part of a pilot project launched by the state's Department of Corrections to shift the current model of incarceration toward a more humane model based on the Scandinavian prison system.

In some ways, it's a radical change, for both the cell block and the culture within SCI Chester, said George Little, acting secretary for the state's Department of Corrections. In many other ways though, the shift aligns perfectly with his department's core principle, he told a crowd at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Little Scandinavia last month.

"We're in the corrections business," Little said. "But if we're truly about offering the opportunity for change, it has to be real and this is one more step along that path."

Visit to Norway

Under former head of corrections John Wetzel, a group of corrections officers and officials traveled to Norway in 2019 to observe how the Scandinavian prison systems worked.

Corrections Officer Turquoise Danford spent three weeks working alongside COs in a Norwegian prison and was surprised to see guards quietly waking inmates with a gentle "Good morning" greeting.

"That part stuck with me," she said. "I get the rationale behind it. It sets the tone for the rest of the day. You're going to be pleasant, you're going to move through the rest of the day differently."

Much of the program's focus will be on helping prisoners re-enter society after incarceration and to prevent their return.

Across the U.S., recidivism rates, or the number of inmates who return to prison after being released, is high. Within three years of their release, two out of three people have been rearrested and more than 50% are incarcerated again, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Norway has one of the lowest recidivism rates in the world at just 20%.

"It's very easy to say we should do the same things we've always done, but guess what?" Little asked. "We'd get the same results we've always gotten."

Corrections Officer Tyler Karasinski, who was a "massive" skeptic of the program when he first flew to Norway, spent some time playing video games with the inmates on one of his work days. Back at home in SCI Chester, that would have been unthinkable.

"That's crazy," he said. "I have other things to worry about as an officer. But here, not so much."

The Scandinavian system not only creates a more humane environment for the prisoners, it's a less-stressful work place for its employees.

More than just a number

For the prisoners chosen to live in Little Scandinavia, the program is a chance to become more than just a number in the prison system.

"I hope it's a step toward reentering society, to feeling more like a human being," said inmate Joseph Spinks.

Inmate Kevin Bowman understands there will opponents of the program who say the prisoners shouldn't have such privileges.

"They said, 'We don't deserve this, we don't deserve that," Bowman said. "Yeah, we're inmates. But the biggest thing is, we're humans."

Kenneth Eason, superintendent at SCI Chester, said prison reform is about the community, both within the prison, and outside its walls.

"You're going to see a change in culture, you're going to see an impact," he said. "This is going to have a ripple effect, and not just within these walls."

If successful, Little said he'd like to see the program expanded to include the other state correctional facilities.

