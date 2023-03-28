Allenwood, Pa. — The library prisons at Allenwood are getting dozens of new titles for its shelves, thanks to a grant from Bucknell University.

The Public Library for Union County used a $1,000 grant from the Bucknell Community Engagement Fund to purchase over 60 new titles for its Prison Outreach program.

Each month, approximately 200 books are circulated to the USP Allenwood Medium Security Prison and FCC Allenwood Maximum Security Prison by the library’s Adult Outreach Coordinator Kassondera Walters.

These books, already in used condition, are well read by the prisoners, said Walters.

“Our collection comes from books that are donated or withdrawn from the library’s main collection,” she said.

The library used the grant money to buy newer titles to refresh the collection. Assistant Library Director Rachael Waugh said she purchased a selection of books that focused on current and historical events and people, bestselling fiction titles, and graphic novels.

“The prison outreach collections are important because everyone has the right to learn about current events and topics of interest in addition to pleasure reading,” Waugh said.

