Muncy, Pa. — Andrew Hering was looking forward to a relaxing weekend when he left work a few Fridays ago.

As the maintenance foreman for SCI Muncy, and a former corrections officer, Hering's job meant always being on high alert for danger. So when he drove down the prison lane on July 7, he thought he was leaving that all behind for a few days.

Instead, Hering, 42, didn't make it beyond the end of the lane before he found himself racing to save a mother and two young boys when the van they were in caught fire.

Just as he reached the end of the lane that intersects with State Route 405, Hering noticed the van that had pulled off the road in front of him.

"It looked like it was smoking and overheating or the radiator was leaking," he said.

Hering pulled in behind the minivan to check on the driver and see if he could offer help. The woman, Therese Camacho, was on the phone with her husband. They'd just picked the car up from the repair shop, Hering later learned.

As he approached the car, the smoke began to thicken and Hering noticed something troubling. Whatever was leaking had ignited and little balls of fire were dripping underneath the vehicle.

"I opened her door and said, 'You've got to get out of the car,'" Hering told the woman.

The cab quickly began filling with smoke and the smell of melting plastic. Camacho jumped out, but told Hering her two small sons, Cole and Cayden, were in the backseat.

Hering understood the risk of jumping into a car about to go up in flames, but says he never considered doing anything else.

"I only did what I hope any person would do for my wife and kid," he said.

By this time, the wiring had begun to melt and when he tried to open the van's rear automatic door, it stopped halfway. Hering wedged himself between the door and the vehicle's frame and pushed his way.

"These kids are coming out, one way or another," Hering recalled thinking.

He climbed to the first row of seats and unbuckled one of the boys from his car seat. Once he freed him and got him out of the car, he made his way to the van's third seat where they second boy was waiting — fear in his eyes, but calm as Hering pulled him from his seat.

Hering even managed to take a look around the van for any toys or electronics the boys might need before climbing back out of the vehicle.

Just moments later, the van was engulfed in flames and quickly destroyed.

Camacho shared the dramatic rescue on Facebook and in the following days, Hering was overwhelmed with the response — from his friends, co-workers, and strangers alike.

"I got called a hero and an angel and all sorts of things," he admitted.

Hering doesn't want the fuss and he laughs when he hears the word "hero." But in quiet moments, with his wife Jaime and six-year-old daughter Cadence, the gravity of what could have happened hits him.

"Kids are so precious and at that age, so vulnerable," Hering said. "I'll never forget seeing the fear in their eyes."

And although the idea of being called a hero embarrasses him, he's taken it seriously. That's why he's organized a fundraiser for the Camacho family, who not only lost their vehicle, but the money spent to have it repaired just before the fire, which was about $1,000, Hering said.

The boys also missed a much-anticipated trip to Knoebels Amusement Resort, where they were headed the next day in their newly-repaired van, Hering said.

If nothing else, he'd like to see the family recover the $1,000 they spent on repairs, he said.

The GoFundMe will close at the end of July and he plans to invited the family to the prison to receive whatever money has been raised by then. To donate, visit The Camacho Family fundraiser.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section What's happening at the Lycoming County Fair: Gallery Study: Market better, 'foster engagement' for rural growth