Williamsport — A local library has been awarded a grant to help the youngest students begin to build their own home libraries.

PPL's Cover to Cover child literacy program has supplied a $5,000 grant to the James V. Brown Library in support of its Summer Learning 2022 program, "Oceans of Possibilities."

Cover to Cover was created to help children who would otherwise miss out on reading and learning opportunities. In addition to library grants, it has provided approximately 400 books to children in kindergarten through third grade to begin their own collection at home.

Summer reading helps children avoid the phenomenon called summer learning loss, and the pandemic has significantly impacted education. Children who have fallen behind in their reading skills can also benefit from improved access to books and other resources like library programs.

“The pandemic widened preexisting opportunity and achievement gaps, hitting historically disadvantaged students hardest,” according to research by Education Week.

Lissette Santana, PPL senior manager, Corporate Relations, commented on the grant: “Through Cover to Cover we have positively affected thousands of young lives. We’re excited about continuing this program next year and making a difference in the lives of so many students.”

