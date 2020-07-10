On Wednesday, July 8, The PPL Foundation announced that over $500,000 in grants will be given to 116 nonprofit organizations across Central and Eastern Pennsylvania to support education and community initiatives, including literacy-focused organizations, scouting organizations, and others.

“PPL Foundation proudly supports the important work being done by the nonprofit sector to improve life in our communities,” said Ryan Hill, president of the PPL Foundation. “Whether it’s providing critical homework help for young students, a path out of homelessness for families in need or innovative economic recovery efforts that benefit all residents, this year’s grant recipients are focused on transforming their communities.”

Nineteen of the grants were given to libraries or other literacy organizations in support of Cover to Cover, PPL Foundation's initiative to improve child literacy.

Local organizations receiving grants include:

Pennsylvania College of Technology Community Arts Center

Pennsylvania College of Technology Foundation

Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA

Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA

Central PA Business & Education Association

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

Clinton County Economic Partnership Foundation

Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity

River Valley Regional YMCA

The Arc Susquehanna Valley

The Foundation of The Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce

The Williamsport Salvation Army

Williamsport Symphony Orchestra

For a full list of grant recipients, please click here.

Earlier in the year, the PPL Foundation provided $800,000 to support those struggling with economic hardships due to COVID-19 and $100,000 for racial justice and equity initiatives.

The foundation’s next grant cycle will be open in January 2021.