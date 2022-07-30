Allentown, Pa. — The PPL Foundation has awarded $450,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations in eastern and central Pennsylvania as part of its Sustaining Grants program.

The grants are supporting a variety of initiatives including educational programs, fighting food insecurity, and community revitalization.

A complete list of grant recipients is available online.

"The PPL Foundation is committed to strengthening communities through innovative approaches that address critical social challenges," said Ryan Hill, president of the PPL Foundation. "We're proud to work together with our nonprofit partners year-round to improve the lives and well-being of residents in the communities we serve."

One organization supported by the PPL Foundation is the Getting Ahead Foundation. The organization, which is dedicated to teaching low-income individuals about financial literacy, received $5,000. The funds will support the 42-week self-sufficiency program.

Getting Ahead in the Valley intends to lessen poverty in the central Susquehanna Valley using a nationally-recognized framework that helps increase emotional and financial stability for participating families. The course includes 19 weeks of "Getting Ahead in a Just Getting-By World," six weeks of financial literacy, seven weeks of nutrition links, and 10 weeks of Staying Ahead workshops for graduates.

The program is open to 12-13 adults that are heads of household, 18 years and older, that live in northern Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties, that have an annual income below 150% of the Federal Poverty Guideline.

All participants must go through an application process to join.

“We are grateful to receive a PPL Foundation sustaining grant. These funds will help to ensure that low-income families in the Susquehanna Valley receive much needed support to help create a path for a stable and secure life,” said Founder Rose Williams.

PPL Foundation's next grant cycle will begin in August. Applications for grants will be accepted from August 1 through September 15.

