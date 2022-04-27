Clinton County, Pa. -- PPL Electric Utilities employees from the Susquehanna region unveiled and dedicated a Trex bench, donated to the Clinton County Historical Society, at the Castanea Train Station on April 14.

The bench was obtained by the PPL Electric crew in McElhattan from a Trex recycling program in which they collected more than 500 pounds of plastic through collection centers at local Weis Markets.

The bench was placed at the trailhead of the Bald Eagle Valley rail trail so that hikers, bikers, and runners can use the bench before or after using the trail.

PPL Electric Utilities Facilities Technician Melinda Confair led the effort and hopes to encourage others to give back to their communities. Trex, a company that makes outdoor furniture and decking from recycled materials, created the bench and sent it to PPL Electric as part of the recycling program.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section PPL employees recycle and give back to the earth and their community