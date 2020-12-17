Allentown, Pa. – PPL employees, retirees, and the corporation as a whole pledged a record over $4.5 million during the company's annual United Way campaign.

The funds will assist families struggling with COVID-19 across central and eastern Pennsylvania; expand educational opportunities for children; support access to health care services, food, shelter and other basic needs; and offer additional assistance that supports healthy communities.

“For the past 100 years, PPL employees – past and present – have generously given their time and money to help those in our communities who need assistance,” said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer. “In these extraordinary times, I am extremely proud of the giving nature of PPL employees and retirees. Time and again, they have risen to the challenge to help make our communities stronger.”

The company’s corporate campaign included more than $2.25 million in pledges from PPL’s Pennsylvania employees and retirees, along with employees of PPL’s Safari Energy subsidiary. As a result, PPL Foundation will provide more than $2.25 million in a dollar-for-dollar match of all employee and retiree giving to United Way agencies across central and eastern Pennsylvania and in New York City, where Safari Energy is headquartered.