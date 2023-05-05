Williamsport, Pa. — A new United Way report aims to highlight the approximately 1.4 million Pennsylvania families who face poverty conditions but don't meet federal poverty level criteria.

ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) refers to households that earn more than the federal poverty level, but still cannot afford basic needs like housing, childcare, and food.

The report, "ALICE in the Crosscurrents: COVID and Financial Hardship in Pennsylvania," emphasizes the essential workers who received heaps of praise during the pandemic. Unfortunately, thinkpieces and rounds of applause do not help put food on the tables of working families.

In Lycoming County, there were 47,022 ALICE households in 2021, which shows a five percent increase from 2019. The report finds that while job disruptions and inflation delivered significant financial pain, tax credits and other pandemic supports helped to mitigate what could have been a deeper financial crisis. In many cases, these assistance measures still weren’t enough.

With inflation on the rise, there are warning signs that struggling households may face a more uncertain future, especially as COVID supports run dry. It’s imperative to identify long-term solutions to assist working families in Pennsylvania.

The Federal Poverty Level is the primary way for policymakers and local stakeholders to gauge the extent of financial hardship in their communities. This metric disregards the difficulties faced by ALICE households.

“ALICE is clearly still struggling from paycheck to paycheck and we need to do everything we can to support the work of our partners, government and other community stakeholders to help ALICE on the path to financial stability,” said Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way, serving Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga Counties. “ALICE is our neighbor, healthcare workers, those who serve us in restaurants, and childcare workers who take care of our children and grandchildren.”

United Ways intend to continue using ALICE data to help educate legislators and community leaders about the financial hardships that are being ignored by the federal poverty metric, highlight disparities, and advocate for policies that can start to ease financial hardships for working families.

To read the full report and access interactive dashboards that provide data on financial hardship in Pennsylvania at the state, county, and local level, visit unitedforalice.org.

