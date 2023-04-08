Temporary trail work at Ricketts Glen State Park will impact hiking plans as the season kicks off.

A section of Falls Trail is currently closed for repairs, cutting off access to two falls, DCNR said. The remaining falls can still be viewed as normal.

The park is working to repair an unstable rock ledge on the Glen Leigh side of the system from F.L. Ricketts Falls to Ozone Falls, the two falls closed off, according to DCNR. The park was unable to work on repairs in the winter months due to ice.

A full loop of the system is not possible until repairs can be completed, according to DCNR. Visitors will have to backtrack at some point during their hike to get back to where they parked.

DCNR advises hikers to plan for the closure by looking closely at a map before setting out, or to bring one along.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.