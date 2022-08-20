Missing person graphic - generic _ 2021

Buffalo Township, Pa. — Police and first responders are looking for a 80-year-old man who went missing in the area of Aspen Place.

The man was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue flannel pants and was carrying a black cane. 

Emergency personnel are now moving to a grid search, according to the Union County Emergency Management officials. You may see these people walking in your yards in the area of Brook Park in Lewisburg and surrounding area. Crews have also sent up multiple drones and are searching with K9 units.

If you spot this man, please contact 911.

