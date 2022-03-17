Lock Haven -- In an effort to create positive relationships between law enforcement, first responders, and the general public, Clinton County is hosting a community 'Night Out' in August.

In announcing the plans, Sheriff Kerry Stover and District Attorney Dave Strouse stressed the need for help with the planning and setup.

A Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes neighborhood camaraderie and police-community partnerships, according to the event release.

Most encounters with law enforcement and first responders take place in high-stress, high-pace scenarios; a community night out offers an alternative, positive environment that, in turn, promotes positive perceptions of police in the community, according to the release.

Volunteers are encouraged from all community members in Clinton County, including any Clinton County law enforcement officer or first responder, and any individuals or groups in the community, such as civic organizations, service clubs, church groups, nonprofits, and children's organizations.

The Clinton County Night Out Committee is currently seeking sponsors. Sponsors and volunteers should contact organizers by email or phone: Sheriff Kerry Stover, (570) 893-4070; District Attorney Dave Strouse, (570) 893-4141.

Sponsors and volunteers must register by July 8, 2022. The event will take place on Aug. 20, 2022 at the Clinton County Piper Building and surrounding complex from 3 to 8 p.m.