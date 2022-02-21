'Polar Pop' benefits Special Olympics

Montoursville, Pa. -- All over Pennsylvania this month the Pennsylvania State Police are helping out a charitable cause by getting soaked.

The Polar Plunge is an annual fundraising event to benefit the Special Olympics. An in-person Polar Plunge event will be held in Pittsburgh on February 26.

Participate in the Polar Plunge Virtual Option: Pop a cold water balloon over your head, or over the heads of friends and family members, to show your support of Special Olympics. This virtual option is open to everyone and is perfect for people who are unable to attend the in-person plunge in Pittsburgh. Raise a minimum of $50

Do your “pop” at any point before plunge day, February 26

Post about your “pop” on social media using #PGHPolarPlunge and challenging others to register and join in

and challenging others to register and join in Register at https://give.specialolympicspa.org/event/2022-pittsburgh-polar-plunge/e354630. Click “Register” and “Join a Team." In Pittsburgh: Feb. 26, 2022 (Registration opens at 9am, the plunge begins at 11:30)

Heinz Field

"Because that's four hours away," said Corporal Jen McMunn, Western Section supervisor, PSP Community of Office Engagement, "we have the option to do a version of the Polar Plunge here. The Polar Pop."

Monday morning four local PSP staff were doused with water from a balloon popped over their heads in the name of charity. Sponsored by the Penintent Souls Children's Foundation, Troopers Angela Pelachick and Lauren Lesher, both Community Service Officers, patrol Trooper Matt Trick, and Corporal Jen McMunn participated in the event.

The Penitent Souls Motorcycle Club is celebrating its 11th year of helping kids in need. "We help an average of 30-40 sick children every year, and countless healthy children," said Jaime Phillips, president. In addition, the group donates Christmas boxes each year to kids in Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital.

Lycoming County Special Olympics representatives were also on hand for the soaking. Manager Mark Follmer said there are about 120 Special Olympics athletes locally who benefit from fundraisers like the Polar Pop and others.

Athlete Brendan Rooker, 21, on hand to cheer on the officers as they were doused, said he loves to participate in snowshoeing, basketball, volleyball, bowling, and swimming events in the Special Olympics.

Follmer noted the magic in Special Olympics and the opportunity the competition gives participants to do something fun and that they can be proud of. "They could have lost by a step, by one point. And after, they're shaking hands and asking 'what's next?'"

How to train for snowshoeing when there's no snow? Run in the rain!

"They teach you," Follmer said.

The Polar Pop is one of several fundraising events the Penitent Souls Motorcycle Club holds throughout the year. On August 13, 2022, they'll hold their annual benefit at the Hughesville Fairgrounds.

The event includes a car show, motorcycles, a ride, live music, food vendors, and more. Every cent of the proceeds from the event goes to their charitable causes.

"We're a family oriented group," Phillips said. "Our passion is riding motorcycles and helping children in need."