Barbours, Pa. -- The Plunketts Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department recently ran into a dilemma: they were in possession of a 2001 fire engine that needed to be either updated or replaced. Members of the Department spent time researching options and carefully deliberating, eventually settling on refurbishing the existing truck.

A new truck would have cost over $800,000 while modifying the existing truck costs less than $100,000. As with any non-profit organization, financing a project this large with very few volunteers to raise funds is a real challenge. With concern of the dependability of the vehicle and price increases, this project had to be a priority.

Chief Stine commented, “We have a commitment to this community to respond to an emergency and need dependable equipment. We are going to have to look for grants and raise money to get this done.”

Shortly after Chief Stine made these comments, the Department was informed about a possible grant for unbudgeted or "wish list" projects being funded by the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund at First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. After hearing of this, the Department applied for funding and received a grant for $50,000 to help with the truck.

The project cost totaled $79,000 and is now in the final stage. The completely refurbished "new" truck should be back in service by early April.

The Department is grateful for the support of FCFP. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations wishing to donate towards the remaining balance for the fire truck refurbishing project should mail their donation to Plunketts Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department, 327 Dunwoody Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.