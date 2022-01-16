Lewisburg -- Playworld, a leading playground equipment manufacturer in Union County, will donate a brand new, world-class playground at Hufnagel Park in Lewisburg. The new site, Hufnagel Park Kidsburg Playground, will honor the first responders who responded to a fire at a Playworld facility in May 2021.

Construction of the new playground is scheduled to begin in spring 2022, with a dedication ceremony planned for June 2022.

When the Buffalo Road facility caught fire, many first responders arrived on scene, notably Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company. To recognize these heroic efforts, Hufnagle Park Kidsburg Playground will have features celebrating first responders and volunteerism.

The playground will include a yellow fire engine play structure, honoring the engine color of the William Cameron Engine Company, as well as custom signs to commemorate all first responders that supported Playworld and ensured the safety of its employees during the fire.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do at Playworld, and the new Hufnagle Park Kidsburg Playground will serve as a powerful, significant example of our commitment to the Lewisburg area, and our appreciation of its first responders,” said David Sheedy, vice president of global sales for Playworld.

“With a focus on distinctive innovation that challenges and unites kids through unstructured, outdoor play, we expect Hufnagle Park to become a destination playground for the entire region, and a celebration of the heroes who live and work here.”

Replacing equipment donated by the company in 2014, the new 8,500-square foot play space will feature latest innovations in swings, climbers, slides, and shade for people ages two and up.

New PlaySoleil™ solar-powered lighting will help protect the playground, shining light in a downward trajectory from atop the equipment to illuminate the area and discourage unwanted after-hour activity.

The new playground isn't the only feature of Hufnagle Park dedicated to first responders: the park is named after Gordon Hufnagle, a 25-year Lewisburg Police Department veteran who once served as the town's safety director. Hufnagele lost his life while attempting to save others in the 1972 flood.

“On behalf of the entire Lewisburg community, we are very grateful for this generous donation. This is a shining example of how our communities support businesses and how the business community supports us,” said Steven Beattie, community development/grant manager for the Borough of Lewisburg. “Working hand in hand with Playworld on the design, coordination, and scheduling, this world class playground will complement the many other recreational improvements currently under construction in the park.”