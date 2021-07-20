Mifflinburg, Pa. – Get ready to break out your putting skills at the Herr Memorial Library’s Miniature Golf fundraiser two day event.

More Information Herr Memorial Library Call 570-966-0831

Visit 500 Market Street, Mifflinburg

Grab your friends and family for a “hole” lot of fun with an indoor miniature golf course that runs throughout the library. Golfing times are August 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and August 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Because the event is indoors the event will happen rain or shine.

Tickets, on sale now for $5 per person, can be purchased ahead of time here, at the library, or at the door. One entry per person per ticket.