HerrLibrary_minigolf_2021.jpg

Mifflinburg, Pa. – Get ready to break out your putting skills at the Herr Memorial Library’s Miniature Golf fundraiser two day event.

Grab your friends and family for a “hole” lot of fun with an indoor miniature golf course that runs throughout the library. Golfing times are August 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and August 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Because the event is indoors the event will happen rain or shine.

Tickets, on sale now for $5 per person, can be purchased ahead of time here, at the library, or at the door. One entry per person per ticket.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.