Pine Creek Township, Pa. -- A bridge crossing Chatham Run in Pine Creek Township will be dedicated in the honor of a late World War II veteran on May 3.

A dedication and sign unveiling ceremony planned by Rep. Stephanie Borowicz will designate the bridge carrying State Route 1010 over Chatham Run in Pine Creek Township, as the Tech. Corporal Lee R. Phillips Memorial Bridge.

The ceremony, beginning at 10 a.m., is made possible by a unanimously adopted House Bill 26, which was signed into law as Act 16 of 2021. The ceremony will take place next to the bridge, according to Borowicz.

Shortly after earning his diploma from Lock Haven High School in 1944 and officially receiving his World War II draft notice, Lee joined the Army and completed his training as a Technician 5th Grade (T/5) for the tank corps.

Tech. Corporal Phillips was assigned to the 3rd Army, Company A, 787TH Battalion when he arrived in Europe in October 1944. Lee drove tanks under the command of U.S. Gen. George S. Patton.

Following the Battle of the Bulge, Lee and his tank company performed mop up operations across Europe until Nazi Germany surrendered in May 1945.

Residents of the 76th District interested in attending are encouraged to contact Borowicz's Lock Haven district office at 570-748-5480 for more information.

