Laurelton — Pi Day equals Pie Day at the West End Library. Celebrate the mathematical constant pi (π) and eat lots of pie on Tuesday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy a slice of pie and a cup of coffee for $1 each. Buy a whole pie for $8. A variety of yummy pies are available. Eat in or take out!

The proceeds generated from this fundraiser are used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs. Programming enables the community to experience and learn from knowledgeable presenters. The West End Library takes pride in the ability to bring programs of interest to the community.

To place an order or for more information visit the West End Library at 45 Ball Park Road in Laurelton or call 570-922-4773.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Mayor: Significant updates for Williamsport parks through 2023, Memorial Park to open on time