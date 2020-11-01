Trump1_NCPA.jpg

President Donald J. Trump and his motorcade in Montoursville Oct. 31. 

 Brett Crossley

Montoursville, Pa. – Last night's presidential rally at the Williamsport Regional Airport was one to remember. Here's a look back at the evening in photographs. Do you see anyone you know in the crowd?

Trump2_NCPA.jpg

President Donald J. Trump applauds the crowd in Montoursville on Oct. 31.
Trump3_NCPA.jpg

A raucous and happy crowd cheered for President Donald J. Trump as he mounted the podium in Montoursville Oct. 31.
Trump7_NCPA.jpg

President Donald J. Trump gave a passionate campaign speech in Montoursville Oct. 31.
Trump9_NCPA.jpg

While visiting Montoursville on Oct. 31, President Donald J. Trump spoke on a variety of topics ahead of Election Day.
Trump6_NCPA.jpg

The president's motorcade pulls closer to the stage in Montoursville Oct. 31.
Air Force One _NCPA.jpg

Air Force One arriving at the Williamsport Regional Airport terminal in Montoursville Oct. 31.
Trump8_NCPA.jpg

The crowd waits for the president to disembark Air Force One in Montoursville Oct. 31. 
Trump4_NCPA.jpg

The crowd gathered at the Williamsport Regional Airport for hours before President Donald J. Trump's visit Oct. 31.
Trump5_NCPA.jpg

The crowd beginning to form ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville Oct. 31.

