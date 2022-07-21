Williamsport, Pa. — Thrive International Programs and Peter Herdic House Restaurant are partnering this month to bring the international cuisine and culture of Cuba to Williamsport—and to celebrate Hemingway's birthday!

Peter Herdic House, led by executive chef Liz Miele, offers a fine-dining experience using local foods. The menus often feature dishes inspired by international cultures.

Thrive International Programs is a non-profit offering immigration legal services and English language instruction to the local international community. Each month, Thrive staff and volunteers hold a monthly meal as an opportunity to strengthen community ties and to simply appreciate delicious international food.

This July, the Peter Herdic House reached out to Thrive with hopes of collaboration on not just a meal, but a cultural celebration of Cuba and Ernest Hemingway, a Pulitzer Prize-winning American writer who lived in Cuba on and off for decades of his life.

Herdic House has held Hemingway parties in the past, but wanted to get Thrive's perspective on classic Cuban cuisine and culture this time around, according to Jolene Harbach, assistant director of Thrive.

"The collaboration consisted of sitting down with some of our Cuban students and Liz and just talking—not only about food, but also about Cuba in general. The conversations started with recipes but then roamed to topics of dance, music and everyday Cuban lifestyle," Harbach said.

"It revealed how much cuisine is tied to culture. The flavors, the ingredients, and the way things are prepared are all hints of what makes Cuba, Cuba."

Thrive hopes this special event will shed light on the importance of their mission.

"We are looking forward to the opportunity for our volunteers and students to sit down and share time together with the community, so that the community can experience first-hand the value our international community brings to Williamsport," Harbach said.

The Hemingway birthday celebration will take place on Friday, July 22. The Cuban-themed party will be complete with cocktails, dinner and dancing.

Contact the Peter Herdic House for details and reservations at 570-322-0165.

