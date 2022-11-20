santa pet photos tioga county 2022

A promotional picture for pet photos with Santa, featuring Santa and a cat, and Santa with dogs and a child.

 Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries

Mansfield, Pa. — Has your pet been naughty or nice this year? Regardless of their misbehavior, your animal friend is invited to have their photo taken with Santa Claus this December — and chalk up a good deed while they're at it.

Pet photos with Santa taken in three locations will benefit Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, a nonprofit animal rescue and shelter that has served Tioga County for over 20 years.

Photos are on three different dates and locations:

Friday, Dec. 9: 2 - 5 p.m. at Rockwell's, 1943 Shumway Hill Rd., Wellsboro

Saturday, Dec. 10: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 1430 S. Main St., Mansfield

Saturday, Dec. 17: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Hall's Homes & Lumber, 18759 Route 287, Tioga

Photos are $7 for a 4x6 or $12 for an 8x10. Both sizes are printed on site and come with a cardstock holder. Bring any type of animal to meet Santa - dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, snakes, goats, and even human family members.

No appointments needed. For more information, call Second Chance at (570) 376-3646.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.