Mansfield, Pa. — Has your pet been naughty or nice this year? Regardless of their misbehavior, your animal friend is invited to have their photo taken with Santa Claus this December — and chalk up a good deed while they're at it.

Pet photos with Santa taken in three locations will benefit Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, a nonprofit animal rescue and shelter that has served Tioga County for over 20 years.

Photos are on three different dates and locations:

Friday, Dec. 9: 2 - 5 p.m. at Rockwell's, 1943 Shumway Hill Rd., Wellsboro

Saturday, Dec. 10: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 1430 S. Main St., Mansfield

Saturday, Dec. 17: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Hall's Homes & Lumber, 18759 Route 287, Tioga

Photos are $7 for a 4x6 or $12 for an 8x10. Both sizes are printed on site and come with a cardstock holder. Bring any type of animal to meet Santa - dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, snakes, goats, and even human family members.

No appointments needed. For more information, call Second Chance at (570) 376-3646.