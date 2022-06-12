Wellsboro, Pa. — Due to the threat of severe thunderstorms with lightning, the Pet Parade will not be held today as planned.
Instead, judging and registration will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. this Monday, June 13 and the Pet Parade will start at 6:30 p.m.
The Pet Parade is free. There is no an entry fee.
Children, ages 12 and younger with their pets and decorated bicycles should be at the Packer Park picnic area for registration and judging no later than 5:25 p.m. on MOnday.
The Packer Park picnic area is located behind the parking lot at the Wellsboro Active Living Center (formerly the Wellsboro Senior Center) at 3 Queen Street.
The parade will travel from Queen Street onto Main Street to The Green where participation ribbons and goody bags will be given out. Also presented at The Green will be special awards in 21 different categories plus a trophy for the entry selected for the Dr. Shaw Award and a trophy for the entry named Overall Best in Parade.
For more information about this Laurel Festival event, call the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office at 570-724-1926 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 13.