Williamsport, Pa. — The Pet Pantry of Lycoming County is just what it sounds like: a place where people can find food for their pets during financial hardships. The Pet Pantry's goal is to help people keep their beloved pets even in the event of unpleasant surprises like job losses or unexpected medical expenses.

“Sometimes life can throw us a curveball, such as illness or injury that leads to lost wages,” explained Pantry founder Tracy Haas-Ungard. “We don’t want anyone to have to consider giving up their beloved pet because their budget is stretched too thin to afford pet food. Plus, many animal shelters are already full and if we can help reduce that burden as well, it is a win-win.”

The Pantry was founded in 2017 by a small group of volunteers. After several years of growth and adapting to new ways to distribute food during the pandemic, the Pet Pantry formed a partnership with American Rescue Workers to distribute resources more efficiently.

“We already have extensive systems in place to serve people in need, so it was a natural fit to be able to add pet food,” said Valerie Fessler, American Rescue Workers’ Director of Development and Community Engagement. “The Pet Pantry provides the funding and then we buy in large bulk quantities. We have volunteers who repackage the pet food into smaller bags, and it helps every dollar stretch further to help more people and their beloved pets.”

Those in need of pet food for dogs or cats should contact the American Rescue Workers by one of these means:

Visit the American Rescue Workers‘ Social Service Center at 337 Bridge Street, Williamsport. Hours are listed below.

Monday 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tuesday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

ARW may also be contacted by calling (570) 323-8401, ext 112.

Pantry volunteers note that monetary donations are always welcome and appreciated. Checks can be made payable to Pet Pantry of Lycoming County and mailed to 1017 Washington Blvd, Suite B, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.