The next moving sale is on Thursday and Friday, October 27 and 28th at 115 Tiffany Dr, in Old Lycoming Township. We are going to be having this sale at the same time our friend and fellow staff member Tony will be having a sale coming up for those two days plus Saturday too, so be sure to ask for more information at our sale and see additional information below. In this sale we have great items for you to purchase.

Directions to our sale are pretty easy if you know where Kaiser Estates is off of Grimesville Road, Tiffany Drive is directly across the street. More specific Directions would be easiest to exit off of Dewey Avenue in Newberry and proceed up Round Hill Rd at the intersection with Memorial Avenue. At the top of Round Hill Rd, Turn Right and Tiffany is your left hand side. We will have our bright green signs to show you the way!

The owners of this property have some really good photography items including a number of Lenses for a Nikon Digital SLR including a 55-300 Nikkor Lens. We have a very good selection of other items including a Nikon Slide Scanner, some nice flash units, Several Pentax SLR film cameras, A Pentax LX SLR, we also have a nice outdoor wildlife camera too, a Sony Digital Camera, Nice tripods and much more for the photographer in your family!

In electronics, we have several backup hard drive units, a nice portable slim DVD writer for use with the modern laptops that don’t come with them anymore. Flat Panel TV and Flat Panel Computer monitor, midnight style Lava Lamp, a nice officer shredder, Magnavox VHS VCR, there is a very nice Concermate 990 Keyboard for sale too! For those who sell on eBay, we have a very nice collection of blank unused floppy diskettes, CD’s both blank and recording studio cd’s,

In toys we have child's microscope set, other nursery and children’s toys including Fischer Price, and lots of children’s books, a nice collection of Pez Dispensers, Old Tonka Trucks being sold as-is.

We have racks of clothing and coats, men’s ties, belts, shoes, and much more for sale just-in-time for the upcoming winter and fall weather. We also have fabric material for sale!

Housewares include a nice Stainless Steel Serving set in a chest just in time for those holiday dinners, plates, pots, pans, a few crocks, tin ware including a tole painted piece, a tin bread box, ironing board

In sporting goods, we do have one bicycle, several pairs of skis, weight machine, Everlast punching bag,

We also have several antique and older bottles.

In furniture we have a very nice Dark Oak Finish with Formica Top dining table with matching chairs, a sofa, Buffet, several outdoor or patio table seats and tables, Rocking Chair, upholstered chairs, upright chairs of the antique variety, fold away cot, Brass Bed headboard, footboard and frame, Mirror on a stand, hall table, marble top plant stand, parlor seating, office chair, file cabinets, computer desks, several book shelving units, Old Trunk,there is also a very nice Vintage Buffet and Hutch from the 1920’s or 1930’s for sale, a very nice depression style cabinet that is actually being used as an entertainment stand (it looks great too),

In home décor, we have several prints (some signed and numbered), wall mirrors. We also have some nice holiday décor and garland including outdoor decorations.

To help you prepare and continue to handle the fall and winter weather, we have several gas powered leaf blowers as well as an electric leaf blower. Two gas lawn mowers with a rear bagger on one and both are very clean and running items. We also have a snow thrower as well as a 24” Agway 2 stage snow blower. We also have 4 new tires for sale in the garage.

In other tools we have several hand tools, gardening tools, electric trimmers, power washer, and much more including spray paints, garden chemicals!

Of course, we also have a few box lots. Be sure to pick up a flyer for our upcoming sales. We are trying hard to find any time in our calendar to get our sales in before we head south for a few days. We have 5 sales to get in before the end of the year with another huge sale coming next March. We will begin filling up our sales so that work can continue through January of 2023.

The other sale we are mentioning is being run by our friend and fellow staff Tony. This sale will be held at 64 Shick Rd, Montoursville. It will feature all very clean items including household items, kitchen wares, patio furniture set, recliners, couch, dining room table, wall clocks, tools, books, and more. Be sure to visit Tony all three days. He is planning on being open 7-4 Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

