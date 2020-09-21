Harrisburg, Pa. – Representative Clint Owlett (R - Tioga/Bradford/Potter) recently created a bill that would amend Pennsylvania's 2002 Religious Freedom Protection Act to exempt houses of worship from being shut down during emergency declarations. The Act bill was approved by the House this week with a vote of 149 - 53.

“Yes, we are facing an unprecedented pandemic, and we must take steps to protect people’s health and safety. But what about their spiritual health? What about their mental health?” Owlett asked. “Our houses of worship and faith have played a key role in helping our communities through the most challenging of situations. They are literally the hospitals for our spiritual and mental health.”

Owlett praised the state’s religious institutions for making modifications, such as virtual services, to continue to meet the needs of their members in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also believes, though, that changes should not have come from houses of worship being forced closed by the state government.

“Here in the Commonwealth it’s always been perfectly ‘okay’ to worship as you see fit. It does not need to be okayed by the governor or Secretary of Health, regardless of what emergency declaration may be in place,” he said. “Rather than issuing orders, I’m sure our church leaders would welcome reliable data to help them make the best decisions for how to assemble – or not assemble – their congregations in times of emergency.”

House Bill 2530, more specifically, will state that no order issued during an emergency, or control measure issued under the Disease Prevention and Control Law, may impact the exercise of religion in the Commonwealth.

“Our right to religious freedom does not go away in this disaster declaration, or any future declaration,” Owlett said. “With this language added to our Religious Freedom Protection Act, this administration, or any future administration that gets the idea to try and restrict our religious freedoms, will certainly think twice.”

The bill will now go to the Senate for further consideration.