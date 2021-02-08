Wilkes-Barre, Pa. – On Feb. 11, Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA), United Way of Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania 211 network will celebrate PA 211 Day. PA 211 has continually supported the community even during the coronavirus pandemic and is always one phone call, text message, or web search away.

FSA provides PA 211 NE, which covers Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Union, Wayne, and Wyoming County.

PA 211 is the free, confidential, 24/7/365 service that connects Northeastern Pennsylvanians with all the health and human services in their area that are available to help. PA 211 also offers individuals the ability to search for assistance at pa211ne.org.

“PA 211 NE helps make sure homebound individuals could get home-delivered groceries and meals. PA 211 collaborates with county government to connect people to information about COVID-19. PA 211 NE helps connect families struggling from loss of work to financial assistance,” said Tom Foley, FSA Director, PA 211 NE Help Line.

PA 211 NE’s dedicated caseworker staff shifted to remote operations at the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic and continued to provide trained, empathetic resource navigators. PA 211 NE is locally controlled and includes a statewide resource database as a backbone to deliver up-to-the minute information about available local services and volunteer opportunities.

As a result of being at the center of locally driven pandemic response across the state, PA 211 has a wealth of real-time data on needs of individuals in the Commonwealth, which is available to view online. PA 211 Counts is PA 211's online dashboard to understand these needs in counties, legislative districts, and regions.

”FSA has received calls largely stemming from financial insecurity related to the COVID-19 Pandemic including housing, utility assistance, and food. With so many struggling due to lost jobs and a difficult economy, PA 211 NE has been vital to ensuring the safety and well-being of so many in our 17 county region. I also cannot overstate how important it has also been in addressing the mental health crisis within the pandemic,” said Gertrude C. McGowan, Esq., Chief Executive Officer of FSA.

PA 211 NE has a steadfast commitment to connect people in need to resources that are available. This includes helping communities maximize the recently-passed federal stimulus support for housing and utility assistance and working with local United Ways to address the current mental health crisis in the face of current uncertainties.

“Thanks to our partners, the AllOne Foundation & Charities, Scranton Area Foundation, Luzerne Foundation, Weinberg Foundation, Maslow Foundation, Thomas Foundation, Nesbitt Foundation, philanthropic businesses, local county governments, and the United Ways in each of our 17 county region. PA 211 will continue to be here as vaccine deployment and recovery from COVID-19 opens the door to build a stronger future for our communities. PA 211 NE will continue to be here to improve health by connecting individuals to housing, health resources, utility assistance, and food. PA 211 NE will continue to provide current data on needs, including unmet needs, and use that to inform our community investments. PA 211 NE will do our part to support equity and equal opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, because PA 211 NE is for everyone,” said Gertrude C. McGowan, Esq.

Examples of reasons residents might want to contact 211 include: