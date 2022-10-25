PennDOT has selected a number of high school students to build community by serving in the Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania program for 2022-2023.

The program is a joint effort of PennDOT and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB).

The new-to-Pennsylvania program seeks to build community stewards and civic leaders by inspiring, engaging, and empowering young Pennsylvanians to not only keep their communities clean and beautiful but also become ambassadors in their community for a shared vision of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania.

The program, being administered by KPB, was recommended in the commonwealth’s litter action plan, announced by Governor Tom Wolf in Nov. 2021. Students were selected through a competitive application process.

The students have committed to eight months of service as an ambassador while representing and upholding the mission and values of KPB. From Oct. through May 2023, they will also develop civic leadership skills and experience to champion and advocate for clean and beautiful communities across Pennsylvania.

2022-2023 Young Ambassadors of PA in the Northcentral Pa. region:

Bradford County: Corben Conklin, Grade 11, Athens Area High School.

Columbia County: Brady McNamara, Grade 11, Central Columbia High School

Lycoming County: Jaden Nixon, Grade 12, St. John Neumann Regional Academy.

KPB will provide education and training to program participants on such topics related to the impacts of litter, litter prevention, waste management and recycling, civic engagement and related public policy, volunteer management and social media marketing. The program will provide networking opportunities to not only build a sense of community within the program but also to promote the professional development of the individual students.

For more information about the program and the Young Ambassadors, visit the program page or contact Kylie McCutcheon at kmccutcheon@keeppabeautiful.org.

