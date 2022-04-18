Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking the public’s feedback on winter services through an online survey.

“Winter operations are among our core services and our team takes pride in their mission,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Through this survey, the public can help us measure expectations and identify education opportunities.”

The survey is available through April 29 and should take about five minutes to complete. All responses are completely anonymous.

The 17-question survey asks respondents about their timeline expectations for safe and passable roadways, how they rank snow-removal priorities, and how they rate PennDOT’s winter services.

Respondents are also asked how they receive PennDOT roadway information, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services. During the winter,www.511PA.com offers its standard traffic and incident information while adding PennDOT plow-truck locations, winter roadway conditions, and other services.

Last year's survey results

In early 2021, PennDOT surveyed Pennsylvanians on their perceptions of winter travel, their expectations, and feedback on our services. Nearly 3,000 people took the online, statewide survey, and here is what they said:

Nearly 46% expect roads to be safe and passable within 1 to 4 hours from the start of a storm.

About 63% rate PennDOT’s Interstate performance as "good" or “better,” compared to 55% for routes (ex: Rt. 6, Rt. 22), and 36% for secondary roads.

35% said they use 511PA.com or the 511PA app for winter road conditions; however, nearly 52% said they do not use the traveler information website or app.

