Clearfield, Pa. – Kids can test out their bike-riding skills, master hand signals, and learn about bicycle safety at a bicycle rodeo later this month.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Rotary Club of Clearfield, and the Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project will hold the bicycle rodeo on Saturday, May 21, at 3 p.m.

Participants will be tasked with testing their cycling skills by navigating a safety skills course set up in the CNB Bank parking lot at 31 S. Second Street, Clearfield.

"Bicycling benefits riders by providing good exercise and benefits the community by reducing vehicle emissions and highway maintenance costs," said Tom Zurat, PennDOT District Executive. "Teaching bicycle safety at an early age provides the young people in our community with a valuable life skill that benefits them and their community for years to come."

In addition to the safety skills course, there will be free bicycle safety inspections and helmet fittings. A limited number of free bicycle helmets, provided by the Rotary Club of Clearfield, will be available for participants who don't have their own.

Children must wear a helmet while negotiating the skills course. Additionally, Pennsylvania law requires all children younger than 12 to wear an approved bike helmet.

Children should be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian, as well as their bicycle and bicycle helmet. Parents should arrive early to complete the registration materials.

Learn more

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation offers a lot of great ways to learn more about bike safety online. Fun Activity Sheets – Printable puzzles, worksheets, and science newsletters for different age groups can be found here.

Safety Brochure – Learn more about hand signals and helmet rules by printing off your own copy of “A Bike is Not A Toy.”

Bicycle Driver’s Manual – Adults can find more about Pennsylvania’s bike-related laws and regulations through the state’s official handbook.

Always Stay Safe – The PennDOT website has a section dedicated to a variety of safety topics, including bicycles.

