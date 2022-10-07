Clearfield, Pa. — A PennDOT crew that helped save an injured logger were honored at a safety event in Lock Haven recently.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 2 recognized eight employees as Workplace Heroes at Clinton County’s Fall Safety Day event. The men were part of a road crew on Aug. 29 that helped save the life of a logger, officials say.

“These employees responded to a unique challenge with calm, resourcefulness, and focus," said Tom Zurat, District 2 executive. "They showed the very best part of our work force and we could not be prouder of their actions.”

The workplace heroes included flagger Matt Graw, foreman Jason McCauley, and crew members Rob Rockwell, Ryan Hollobaugh, John Lambert, John Green, John Packer, and Willie Nelen.

Upon hearing cries for help in a wooded section near Renovo, the crew conducted a coordinated search and rescue to eventually find and free an injured logger. Without their quick action, the logger could have been trapped for hours without aid.

“You can never know how the work day is going to unfold," said County Manager Eric Thompson. "These guys reacted with readiness and worked in a uniform fashion to provide help, contact 911, and keep traffic moving. We are grateful that their actions resulted in timely help for the injured logger.”

For more information on PennDOT activities in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties, visit the District 2 website.

District 2 is hiring for a variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway and maintenance workers. Apply online here.

