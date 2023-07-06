Mike Silvagni, an 18 year PennDOT employee, and internal delivery truck driver, has been selected as the Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2023 for District 3.

Silvagni is directly responsible for picking up and delivering materials amongst all District 3 offices—spanning Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.

In his role, he also delivers items to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) lab and vendors in and around the Harrisburg area.

During the planning phase of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project’s public day and ribbon cutting groundbreaking ceremony, Silvagni assisted in truck and transportation duties of all necessary equipment to the field office in preparation for the events.

Prior to the CSVT ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony, Silvagni drove to Harrisburg to pick up a last-minute rush order of extra CSVT booklets for the big day.

In addition to his daily duties, Silvagni goes out of his way to assist co-workers and remain responsive to daily requests. Personality wise, Silvagni always wears a smile and shows a positive attitude.

He is the father of two adult children and lives in Eldred Township with his wife. In his spare time, Silvagni enjoys outdoor activities, reading, and relaxing.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.