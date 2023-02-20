Penn State THON had a record year, raising over $15 million during the 46-hour dance marathon.

The student-run philanthropy delivers year-round financial and emotional aid to families affected by childhood cancer.

All proceeds from THON's fundraising benefit its sole beneficiary Four Diamonds, a national nonprofit gift fund that covers 100% of all medical expenses for families with childhood cancer at Penn State Health Children's Hospital, while also supporting an extensive cancer research program at Penn State College of Medicine.

The theme of THON 2023 was "Foster the Magic" and marked the 51st year of fundraising to finance crucial cancer research and extend comprehensive care and support to Four Diamonds families. Founded by Charles and Irma Millard following the passing of their son Christopher to pediatric cancer, Four Diamonds and THON have been partners in the fight against childhood cancer since 1977.

This year, over 707 dancers participated in the organization's iconic dance marathon that began at 6 p.m. on Friday Feb. 17 and ran nonstop through 4 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 19.

Recording artist Natasha Bedingfield and DJ/Producer Whethan headlined the surprise Friday and Saturday night performances at the Bryce Jordan Center, sponsored by PNC. Additionally, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and UFC middleweight and Penn State alum Bo Nickal made surprise cameos on stage over the course of THON weekend.

THON was originally founded in 1973 by Penn State students, and since then has grown into the world's largest student-run philanthropy with over 16,500 student volunteers. Over the last 51 years, THON and Four Diamonds have helped over 4,800 families experiencing childhood cancer by covering all medical expenses, including comprehensive specialty care services at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.

They've helped create and develop a multifaceted cancer research program in collaboration with Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State College of Medicine. This past year also saw the announcement of a Four Diamonds Center for Childhood Cancer Innovation ­Initiative, which is part of a multi-year strategic plan with a $24 million commitment for how Penn State Health's Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology will use contributions from fundraising efforts by THON, Four Diamonds, and Four Diamonds Mini-THONs.

"Since Charles and Irma Millard established Four Diamonds 51 years ago, the collaborative efforts between Four Diamonds and THON have always been centered around putting our families first and together we remain steadfast in our unwavering pursuit to find a cure for all forms of pediatric cancer," said Suzanne Graney, executive director of Four Diamonds.

"For decades, THON and Four Diamonds have been united in the fight against childhood cancer, and we are always amazed by how supportive our communities are when it comes to helping our families. We will never stop fundraising, dancing, and fighting for a cure, no matter how long it takes."

To learn more about THON and where to make donations, please visit www.thon.org.