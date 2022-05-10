Montoursville, Pa. -- Small backyard but still want a garden? Look no further!

In a gardening workshop hosted by Penn State Extension, “Gardening in Small Spaces and Container Gardening,” home gardeners of all levels and interest will learn how to garden in limited spaces or with limited mobility.

Held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., at Loyalsock View, 542 County Farm Rd., Montoursville, Pennsylvania 17754. Registration deadline: May 12, 2022. Register at this link.

Container gardening provides an opportunity for people with limited space or physical challenges to use their imagination and garden creatively. Just about anything can be used as a container as long as it can contain soil and has drainage.

This event is being offered at no charge to participants.

