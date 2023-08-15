physician assistant students at LLWS

Pennsylvania College of Technology paramedic science students Kaylin J. Hicks, of Hughesville; Elizabeth A. Goodrich, of Middlebury Center; Aleyah D. Walter, of Hughesville; and Allison Lavallee Harris, of Williamsport, spend a day at the Little League World Series complex in 2022, working with paramedics from Susquehanna Regional EMS, to provide emergency care to Little League spectators. Ten Penn College paramedic students will do the same this year. 

Penn College students will lend a hand this Little League season, testing out their skills as paramedic and culinary students while supporting the players.

Students in the college’s culinary and baking majors will work alongside their chef-instructors and the professional staff of Le Jeune Chef Restaurant – the Penn College hospitality program’s live-learning lab – as the restaurant caters meals for the 20 participating teams throughout their time in South Williamsport.

They will provide three kid-friendly meals a day inside the Creighton J. Hale International Grove, where teams stay. When all 20 teams are present, that adds up to 1,200 meals – and 40 pounds of bacon – each day. Breakfast is prepared at Little League, while lunch and supper are prepared on campus and delivered to the site. Baking and culinary classes, which began Aug. 14, help with meals prepared on campus, while some students will also work on-site in the International Grove.

Amy L. Johle, coordinator of restaurant operations/maître d’ hotel for Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Le Jeune Chef Restaurant, serves a plate to  a Little League World Series competitor on Aug. 12. Le Jeune Chef – the live-learning lab for Pennsylvania College of Technology students – caters all meals for the competing teams in the Little League Baseball World Series.

Meanwhile, 10 students in the college’s paramedic program will be on hand in the stadiums to provide for the emergency health needs of spectators. The students work under the guidance of certified professionals from Susquehanna Regional Emergency Medical Services.

The students will serve in various locations throughout the grounds, including the on-site health clinic, safety points throughout the stadiums, and various transporting locations. The international event exposes the paramedic students to diversity in health care and to the time, preparation and interagency cooperation required to provide care at a large-scale event.

Participating paramedic students are Margaret T. Belokur, of Towanda; Aaron R. Benfer, of Winfield; Cole N. Hillyer, of Renovo; Deven H. Jenkins, of State College; Matthew P. Kieffer, of Jersey Shore; Daniel L. Medford, of York; Kiley G. Morgan, of Annville; Ashley M. Shamblen, of Milton; Paige A. Shivery, of Bellefonte; and Joshua C. Wilk, of Williamsport.

All 10 are enrolled in the paramedic science and paramedic practice majors. Morgan and Hillyer are dual-enrolled in the college’s paramedic and emergency management & homeland security degrees.

When they are not at the World Series, the paramedic students gain additional hands-on experience providing care with advanced providers on various local advanced life support ambulances.

