Williamsport, Pa. — A group of Penn College students will head to the kitchens of Churchill Downs for the upcoming Kentucky Derby in May.

The 23 students in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s business & hospitality division will mark a 30-year tradition of Penn College support at the historic event.

The iconic horse race, described by Forbes as one of the “Greatest Bucket-List Sporting Events,” draws a crowd of 150,000-plus. Its 149th running will take place May 6.

Working alongside chefs from around the nation, students gain experience in high-end, high-volume service, not only for Derby Day, but for the week of events leading up to it.

They will help prepare food in premium dining rooms at the Downs – those venues that host celebrities and other VIP guests – and staff the Main Kitchen, where they transform literal tons of ingredients into the dishes that will be part of visitors’ lifelong Derby memories.

“The Kentucky Derby is described as ‘the most exciting two minutes in sports,’ but for Penn College students, it’s the most exciting week of immersive learning the culinary world has to offer!” said Chef Charles R. Niedermyer, instructor of baking and pastry arts and culinary arts at the college. “The Derby partnership provides our students with real-world practice at a scale unachievable in lab. Students benefit from Levy Restaurants’ outstanding leadership, state-of-the-art facilities and menus on point with national trends. We are Penn College proud to be a part of this long-standing tradition of excellence.”

Students were selected for paid Derby Week internships during on-campus interviews with staff from Levy Restaurants at Churchill Downs.

Students will be accompanied by Niedermyer and Chef Mike S. Dinan, sous chef for Le Jeune Chef Restaurant, a live-learning lab for the college’s baking and culinary students.

Penn College students slated to complete Kentucky Derby internships, listed by major:

Applied management

Kade N. Chrostowski, of Moorestown, N.J., and Kayla M. Wilson, of Williamsport (both are also majoring in culinary arts technology)

Baking & pastry arts

M.J. Harbron, of Pottstown; Sofie E. Howard, of South Williamsport; Hope G. Lomarro, of Exton; Autumn B. Stanley, of Lincoln University; Jalen J.L. Stunkard, of New Fairfield, Conn.; and Luke C. Whipple, of Shamokin Dam

Business administration

Kylee P. Albert, of Boyertown

Business management

Melyce E. Kenyon, of Granville Summit (holds a 2017 degree in culinary arts technology), and Anna R. Lundin, of Kersey

Culinary applications

Alicia M. Walters, of Osceola

Culinary arts technology

Noah W. Beck, of Port Matilda; Jordan S. Brouse, of Northumberland; Daniel S. Gray, of Millheim; Kyle F. Group, of Gettysburg; Kelsyn M. Hart, of Linden; Kylie R. Landon, of Canton; Maggy R. Langendoerfer, of Waymart; Jared D. Schwenk, of New Ringgold; Maddi H. Smith, of York; and Gunner T. Vuocolo, of Lock Haven

Professional baking

Carter P. Gordon, of Lancaster

