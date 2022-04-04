WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Four Army ROTC cadets at Pennsylvania College of Technology were honored recently for their dedication to their studies and country.

Michael S. Davis, Gabriel R. Kennedy-Citeroni, Joshua E. Norris and Grayson M. Tanner, took the Army ROTC contracting oath during a ceremony at the college. With their contracts, all four cadets will receive a monthly stipend from the Army, and some will be awarded a scholarship covering tuition and fees and providing a book allowance.

“It’s a very competitive process to earn an Army ROTC contract,” said Carolyn R. Strickland, vice president for enrollment management and associate provost. “These four cadets have distinguished themselves in both the ROTC program and classroom. The contracts are a testament to their fortitude and commitment.”

In addition to their regular college courses and activities, ROTC cadets take classes on military science and leadership and engage in physical training three days a week to meet conditioning requirements. Each semester also includes a field training exercise.

“Army ROTC cadets are typically high achievers,” Strickland said. “They are excellent role models for all students with their drive to succeed in their academic pursuits and to serve their country.”

The four cadets are seeking baccalaureate degrees: Davis in welding and fabrication engineering technology, Kennedy-Citeroni in civil engineering technology, Norris in human services and restorative justice, and Tanner in construction management.

Upon graduation, the cadets will be commissioned as second lieutenants and embark on specialized training in their first Army branch. They will commit to four years of active duty or eight years in the Army Reserve or National Guard.

The Penn College Army ROTC program is part of the Bald Eagle Battalion, headquartered at Lock Haven University. Other members of the battalion are Lycoming College and Lock Haven and Mansfield universities.