The Pennsylvania College of Technology is channeling a $2 million boost toward plans to build out campus offerings and add campus jobs.

The grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) will support construction of the new Clean Energy Center House and renovation of the existing Building Technology Center.

The college has plans to ready workers for skilled labor jobs, particularly those that support the region's eco-manufacturing sector.

This EDA investment will be matched with $2 million in local funds and is expected to create or retain more than 435 jobs, according to grantee estimates.

“This EDA investment will increase manufacturing training opportunities in Williamsport and create pathways to professional growth for workers, helping to meet regional industry workforce needs," said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

“With this $2 million grant, Penn College can improve and expand its programs to train skilled workers to compete for jobs in critical industries experiencing labor shortages,” said Senator Bob Casey, who advocated for the grant.

