Williamsport, Pa. – Pennsylvania College of Technology's 2020 class of occupational therapy assistant graduates achieved a 100% pass rate on the Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant exam.

The exam is administered by the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy. Fifty states, Guam, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., require NBCOT certification in order to be licensed to practice as an occupational therapy assistant.

"We are extremely proud of our occupational therapy assistant graduates," said Jeanne M. Kerschner, director of the college's occupational therapy assistant program. "2020 was certainly a challenge for the students and faculty with COVID-19. But everyone graciously rose to the 'test,' worked as a team and persevered to meet our goals.

"Our graduates have consistently scored above the national pass rate for the past 32 years the program has been in existence. But to earn a 100% pass rate on the national exam while dealing with the life stressors of COVID-19 is beyond commendable. These results attest to the caliber of certified occupational therapy assistants this program graduates, and I am truly honored to have been a part of their journey. I am excited to see all the wonderful accomplishments these alumni have in the future."

The occupational therapy assistant major is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education.

To learn more about the academic programs offered by Penn College's School of Nursing and Health Sciences, call 570-327-4519. For information about Penn College, a national leader in applied technology education, visit www.pct.edu, email admissions@pct.edu or call toll-free 800-367-9222.