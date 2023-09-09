Pennsylvania College of Technology is joining the podcast trend with their first-ever podcast featuring faculty, staff, and students.

“Tomorrow Makers: A Penn College Podcast” is now available on major listening platforms, with Apple and Google Podcasts coming soon.

Produced on the campus of Pennsylvania College of Technology, the podcast explores cultural and societal themes through a diverse catalog of topics related to each guest’s area of specialization.

“Seeing this podcast come to fruition is inspiring. It’s something quite a few people have been dreaming of for a while,” said Sumer Beatty, podcast co-host and assistant director of marketing communications. “From a storytelling perspective, we have an endless reservoir of talent on this dynamic campus.”

At launch, the podcast offers three episodes, all featuring Penn College faculty, staff and students along with co-hosts Beatty and Carlos Ramos, director of strategic marketing. Episodes run an average of an hour and will be released biweekly throughout the fall and spring semesters.

“Our goal is to delve into real-world topics that unite us on a deep and meaningful level – inside the college and beyond,” Ramos said. “It’s surprising how quickly time goes by when you’re drawn into the conversation by engaging guests who are endlessly passionate about their unique areas of expertise.”

To learn more about the podcast and to listen to the latest episodes, visit www.pct.edu/podcast.

